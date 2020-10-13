Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu Wrap Film, Pose in Rapper Avatar

Bigg Boss 12 housemates Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu have recently wrapped the shoot of their upcoming film Vo Meri Student Hai. The veteran singer shared pictures of the two on the sets of a rap song. He wrote, “Wrapped up the shoot of my upcoming film ‘Vo Meri Student Hai’ with a rap song Now get ready to dance with me!! Releasing soon. #VoMeriStudentHai #AnupJalota #JasleenMatharu #RapMusic #YoYo.”

Recently, the duo made headlines when a picture of the two in wedding attire had gone viral, making fans wonder if they had tied the knot. Jalota had said that it was 'not what it looks like.' He told ETimes TV, "I have been paid very well to act in it. I am not doing this film to clear people's doubts. When I have not been in love with Jasleen, how can I marry her? And let people speculate whatever they want. I am not going to scream and drive my point home. So, I am clear that I have done this film to only earn good money. Anything wrong with that?"

He added he wouldn't marry her if even he was younger, "I wouldn't have married her. Her modern and glamorous dressing wouldn't have been appreciated in my family culture."

During their stint in Bigg Boss 12, the two had said that they were in a relationship, which grabbed a lot of eyeballs due to their huge age gap. After Jalota was evicted, he went on to say that they were only pretending to be in a relationship and they only had a student-teacher relationship.