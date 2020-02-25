Anup Jalota Makes Fiery Remarks Against Paras Chhabra Over His Possible Marriage with Jasleen Matharu

Anup Jalota and Big Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra recently got involved in a verbal spat after the singer raised concerns over Chhabra's possible marriage with his protégé Jasleen Matharu.

Jalota is worried about Jasleen participating in Chhabra's swayamvar, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which currently airs on Colors. Jalota, in an interview with SpotboyE, said that Jasleen had a word with him before going on the show, but they did not talk about it in detail. He added that he certainly did not know that Chhabra was the guy Jasleen was planning to marry.

The singer further added that he has never seen Chhabra but heard about his casanova image from people, which makes him deeply concerned about Jasleen's future.

Jalota went on to add that being a teacher it was his duty to protect his student and he would also have a conversation with Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu.

Jalota's remarks did not go down well with Chhabra, who said that comments made by the singer shows his mentality and thought process. "I don't know anything about Jasleen Matharu's past and whatever Anup Jalota Ji is saying about me is his thought process," Chhabra told the website.

He further added, "But at the end of the day it's Jasleen's decision if she wants to marry me or not. I don't think he should intervene."

Follow @News18Movies for more