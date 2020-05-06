Anup Jalota Refutes Wedding Rumours with Jasleen Matharu, Says Looking for Groom for Her

Bigg Boss 12 contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu made heads turn when they entered the reality show as a couple. Post the show, they denied having any such relationship. However, recently, when pictures of Jasleena Matharu sporting vermillion and dressed as a new bride surfaced on the Internet, netizens started speculating if she tied the knot with the veteran singer.

Now, days after, Jalota refuted the wedding rumours saying that she is like his daughter and he is looking for a suitable groom for her.

"Not Again! My marriage to Jasleen is news to me. I and her father are looking for a suitable match for her. I have suggested to them a Punjabi boy living in Canada. Nothing is fixed yet,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

“I gave a statement to you after coming out from Big Boss that I will do her kanyadaan. And I will. She is my student and daughter-like to me,” he added.

Earlier, talking to SpotboyE, Jasleen explained the same and clarified that it was simply for her TikTok video. “I was shooting a music video on the song Chupke Se from Saathiya at home. Yes, I dressed like a newly-wed girl at her honeymoon. But surely, I didn’t expect that it would lead to so much chaos,” she said.

Here's the video:

