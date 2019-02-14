Anup Jalota Searching for a Suitable Match for Rumoured Girlfriend Jasleen Matharu

Bigg Boss 12 contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu made heads turn when they entered the show as a couple. Later, they denied having any such relationship. Now, Jalota says he is looking for a suitable match for Matharu.He said, “I celebrate Valentine’s Day everyday and I do believe that we should celebrate and express our love everyday to our loved ones. I have special and precious Valentine’s Day memories. I used to go out of India to party and celebrate.”He said that he never dated Matharu and it was all for TRP. Jalota said, “She was always my student. All the love drama was to create a hype and nothing else. In fact, I am searching for a suitable match for her to get married.”“I always want to see her happy, so when she will find her soulmate to express her feelings and love then she will celebrate her Valentine’s Day with that special person and not with me,” added Jalota.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.