Anup Jalota Tests Negative for Coronavirus, Urges Fans to Stay Home and Not Panic

As coronavirus has been expanding its footprints with each passing day, the World Health Organization (WHO) and doctors are advising people to get tested if they show any symptoms.

Recently, singer Anup Jalota returned to India from London and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sent him to a hotel for quarantine. The municipal corporation has been keeping people who return from coronavirus affected countries in isolation for some days and getting them tested to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Jalota today took to Twitter to inform his followers through a video message that he has been tested negative for coronavirus and he is fit and healthy.

The singer also urged his fans not to get panic and get them tested if they exhibit symptoms. He recommended people to stay at home to keep themselves and others safe. Sharing the video message, he wrote, "Free to go home now as my test for coronavirus is negative."

Jalota, a few months ago, stirred controversy by saying that he does not want his protégé Jasleen Matharu to marry Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. The singer had also expressed his reservations about Jasleen taking part in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, a reality show on which Paras and another Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill were finding their life partners.

The singer, in an interview with SpotboyE, had said that he has not heard good things about Paras and concerned about Jasleen's future if she decides to marry him. Meanwhile, the show has come to an end due to coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @News18Movies for more