Anup Jalota to Co-Host Bigg Boss 13 with Salman Khan? Here’s All You Need to Know

This year, the location of the Bigg Boss house has been shifted from Lonavala to Mumbai. It will be shot in Film City, Goregaon.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
Anup Jalota to Co-Host Bigg Boss 13 with Salman Khan? Here's All You Need to Know
Bhajan singer Anup Jalota.
Bhajan singer Anup Jalota, who was a participant in the last season of popular reality show Bigg Boss, says he will host the forthcoming season with Salman Khan.

Talking about it to Hindi Rush, he said, “I am going in the Bigg Boss house. I might co-host with Salman Khan.” He also said that he’d like to take Katrina Kaif as his jodi partner this year.

Notably, Jalota, one of the most controversial contestants of last season, entered the house with his student Jasleen Matharu with the two claiming to be in a relationship all through their stint on the show. However, once out of the house, they denied any romantic association, with Jalota accusing Matharu of using him for publicity. Talking about her, he’d told Spotboye.com, “She wanted to ride on my popularity—which she did. I am a very positive person and I feel if I can help someone, I should. If she has used me for the platform, I am happy that she succeeded in doing that.”

Bigg Boss, which began in 2006, is an adaptation of international reality show Big Brother. Owing to its massive popularity, it now has Bengali, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil versions too running successfully in India. This year, the location of the Bigg Boss house has been shifted from Lonavala to Mumbai. It will be shot in Film City, Goregaon.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

