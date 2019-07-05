Anup Soni All Set to Return as Crime Patrol Host After 15 Months

Balika Vadhu actor and TV host Anup Soni is all set to return to Crime Patrol as the host. The actor has been the face of the crime TV series in the past too. However, this time, the actor will be back in a new avatar, bringing alive real life crimes on the small screen. With a bearded look and his charm, the actor recently shot for the promo, which will soon air on Sony Entertainment Television channel.

Talking to IANS about his return, Soni said, “I was associated with the show for seven years before I decided to take a break and focus on my other projects. It feels great to be a part of the show again after 15 months.”

Sharing about the show, the actor said, “Just like the previous season, this season will also talk about how small incidences trigger a normal person to commit a crime which can be a reflection of their frustration or emotional imbalances.”

Talking about the impact of such shows on someone’s mind, Anup added, “There is a thin line between a normal person and a criminal mind. It just depends on the thought, how an attempt to pull the other person down is erroneous but thinking to rise above the other person through one’s own efforts is perfectly okay.”

The 44-year-old actor has done hit TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Shanti. He has also starred in a number of films, including Fiza, Dus Kahaniyaan, Apaharan and Footpath, to name a few.