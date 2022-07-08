Anup Soni: My Focus Is On OTT and Movies, One Does Not Grow As An Actor On TV | Exclusive

Whether it was his role in Prakash Jha’s Gangajal or his intense hosting in Crime Patrol, Anup Soni never failed to impress the audience with his top-notch performances. His latest show Saas Bahu Achar Pvt. Ltd which also stars Amruta Subhash is now streaming on an OTT platform. Having worked in all – television, OTT and the big screen, Anup has now revealed that he wishes to focus his career on web series or film, rather than on TV.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Anup Soni shared that his focus is now on web series and movies because he thinks that it is difficult for an actor to grow if he/she continues to work in television. Elaborating on the same, Anup explained that if one works on an OTT project or a film, he/she gets to work with different directors and actors which offers an opportunity to grow. “There is no such rule but I feel an actor gets more opportunities in OTT shows or in films. My focus is completely on films and web series. There is only one reason for it. As an actor, I want to do a variety of roles which is being offered on both these platforms. The problem with television is that if you do a role and if it gets popular, you continue the same for years then. As an actor, you don’t grow then because you do the same thing again and again. If you do a web series or film, you play a character, work with different directors and actors, and therefore you learn. Once a project is once, you take another project. You grow consistently. Therefore, my prime focus is on films and web series for now,” the actor said.

“Television definitely is targeting female audience. But the way web series are being made, like Gullak and Panchayat, these shows are related to people’s daily lives. The audience now is very open to watch new shows and stories to which they can relate to,” Anup added.

During the interview, Anup Soni was also asked if he thinks his role in Crime Patrol has taken away the limelight from all his other projects. To this, the actor said, “I think this is with every actor like we address a hero from his last movie or his latest movie. For example, Kartik Aaryan is being written as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa star Kartik Aaryan’ these days. This is common. The same applies to your shows as well, people remember you for your last popular shows.”

Back in 2008, Anup Soni also played the role of Bhairon Singh in the popular television show Balika Vadhu. When asked if he still meets people who address him as ‘Jagiya ke papa’, Anup Soni agreed.

“Yes yes. A lot many people. I meet people who say they were in school when they saw me in Sea-Hawks. That was one of my first shows with Anubhav Sinha. Lot many people relate me to Gangajal, which was a Prakash Jha movie. One can often watch that movie on television. Yes, they relate me to Balika Vadhu and Crime Patrol. I am sure they will relate to more shows as and when I do. I did series other than Tandav too but people remember you only with shows which get popular,” he said.

