Anup Soni on Balika Vadhu Second Unit Director Selling Vegetables: Trying to Get His Account Details

Ram Vriksha Gaur, one of the directors of the famous TV show, Balika Vadhu, is now selling vegetables in Azamgarh district. He was all set to start work on a Bhojpuri film and then a Hindi film when the pandemic set in.

Anup Soni, who played a lead character in Balika Vadhu, has responded to a news piece by News18 that talked about Gaur selling vegetables. Soni, while acknowledging News18's news, wrote, "It's sad. Our Balika vadhu team got to know and getting in touch with him to help."

We contacted Soni about his tweet, and he said, “Actually a lot of people did not know because he worked as a second unit director. What I have understood from Balika Vadhu team is that they are trying to get his account details. He is someone who owns a house in Mumbai, he is a very positive, self-respecting guy. So, the team is talking to him and to get his account details, and the whole Balika Vadhu team has agreed that as soon as we get the account details from him, we will contribute to help him, whatever he needs, in whichever way.”

The actor further added, “Monetary help is only what we can do, if I am actor I can't guarantee somebody about a direction job or an acting job because that is a creative decision. The people whom he has worked with, like producers and directors they are in touch with him. That is what I have checked with them and also offered them that let me know whatever monetary help I can do.”

It's sad...Our Balika vadhu team got to know and getting in touch with him to help...🙏 — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) September 28, 2020

During the lockdown, many artistes and technicians found themselves out of work as shootings were stalled.