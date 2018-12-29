English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anupam Kher Says Special Screening of 'Accidental Prime Minister' Only If Manmohan Singh Asks for It
Anupam Kher said that after certification of a film by the censor board, nobody has the right to ask for showing the Accidental Prime Minister before its release.
A still of Anupam Kher from the trailer of Accidental Prime Minister. (Image courtesy: YouTube)
As controversy erupted over upcoming film The Accidental Prime Minister, a biopic on former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the movie’s lead actor Anupam Kher has said that after certification of a film by the censor board, nobody has the right to ask for showing the film before its release.
On Friday, Satyajeet Tambe Patil, president of the Maharashtra State Youth Congress, had sent a letter to the producer of the film demanding a special screening before it is released. He raised objections to "incorrect presentation of the facts" in the film, the trailer of which was released on Thursday.
Sharing his view on the issue, Kher, who plays Singh’s role, told the media: "It's nobody's right to ask us to show our film to them before releasing it. The film is based on the book (by the same title), and it is based on facts. We have bought the rights and have followed all the legalities. Everything was in the public domain... Now, how can people have issues? Why should I screen it for anyone? We have shown it to the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), that's enough."
However, he added: "If Dr Manmohan Singh asks us, we will show him for sure."
Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur, among others.
While many Congress members found the film objectionable, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promoted its trailer in social media.
"I have done more than 500 films...there are not even that many political parties. So how can one say that I made this film to support any party?" he responded when mediapersons asked if he is doing the film to extend support to the BJP.
Asked if this is one of the strategies to make a political statement ahead of the 2019 elections, the National award winning actor said: "Why not? What is the problem in releasing a political film around elections? We do release patriotic films on national holidays..."
The film is scheduled to release on January 11.
(With IANS inputs)
