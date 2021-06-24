Anupam Kher and His Dhadkan Co-Star Mahima Chaudhry Catch Up, See Pics

Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhary, who made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pardes had to put breaks and take a back seat from her acting career due to an unfortunate incident. A horrific car accident took place during the shoot of her film Dil Kya Kare, starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Mahima revealed that she was heading to the studio when a truck collided with her car and the glass of her vehicle went into her face. After which, the actress underwent surgery and had to let go of several big films. After which, she has mostly taken cameos and guest appearances in films.

Recently, the actress met her Dhadkan co-star Anupam Kher and shared pictures from their get-together on her Instagram feed. Anupam played the role of Mahima’s father in the 2000 film starring Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and Suniel Shetty in lead roles. The pictures featured Anupam, Mahima, and her family -daughter Ariana, sister Akansha, and sister's son Ryan. Praising the actor for always spreading joy, she thanked Anupam for paying her a visit. Replying to the heartfelt note in the comment section, Anupam expressed he too felt wonderful after meeting Mahima and her family.

Mahima, who made her entry into the showbiz world with a bang, has also starred in films like Daag: The Fire, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Om Jai Jagadish, Deewane, Kurukshetra, and Dil Hai Tumhaara. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2016 film Dark Chocolate.

While for Anupam, he has given massive hit performances to Bollywood. The actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered. His hits include Saaransh, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Darr, Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Baby, and Special 26. Currently, the actor is focusing on his wife Kerron Kher’s health who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

