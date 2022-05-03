Anupam Kher-Anil Kapoor Are Impressed With Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR | Here's What They Have To Say

Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR has become one of the biggest blockbuster movies of all time. The film, which was released in March this year, broke several records at the box office and received immense appreciation from both, the audience and the critics. Recently, Bollywood superstars Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor and visited a theatre in Mumbai and watched SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Later, they took to their respective social media handles and praised the film.

Both, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher called RRR ‘entertaining’ and heaped praises on the makers. “Saw #RRR, one of the most entertaining & phenomenal films of recent times. Truly a treat for all senses! World class cinema! @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @tarak9999 @DVVMovies @RRRMovie @jayantilalgada @PenMovies @RRRMovie” Anil Kapoor tweeted.

On the other hand, Anupam Kher wrote, “Watched @ssrajamouli’s #RRR. What an amazingly entertaining movie. High on content, performances, songs, dances and action sequences! Both @AlwaysRamCharan & @tarak9999 #JrNTR are ELECTRIFYING. Loved the climax. Congratulations to whole team and @jayantilalgada ji! Jai Ho!”

Earlier, Anupam Kher also shared a video in which he was seen talking to Anil Kapoor prior to watching RRR. “We both have come to see a film, after many many years," Anil said following which Anupam Kher added, “Thousand years. We used to come for our own premieres." “Yes, you know I am feeling as if I am in St Xavier’s college, and that I am going out for a date," Anil joked.

RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought to break away from the shackles of the British empire in India. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn among others. RRR has collected over Rs 1100 crore so far worldwide.

