Anupam Kher Announces His 526th Film Kaagaz 2: All Dreams Come True

Anupam Kher has kept us engaged with his impeccable acting skills over the years. He has also appeared in acclaimed international films such as Bend It Like Beckham, Silver Linings Playbook and more. To continue to entertain his fans, he recently announced his 526th film Kaagaz 2. Sharing a reel on his official Instagram handle, Anupam Kher notified his fans that he is about to begin shooting for the next project.

In the video, he can be seen holding a clapper board with Kaagaz 2 inscribed over it. Anupam greeted his friends and followers and updated them about his 526th film. The Kashmir Files actor will be collaborating with his old friend and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik for the new project. At the end of the video, he said, “Let's celebrate life, let's celebrate cinema.”

In the caption, he wrote in Hindi, “Friends! Today I am about to start working on my 526th movie. Keep showering your love and blessings like you always have. As I will be needing them all my life. This message is for people from small towns, if you put all your heart and soul into your work, no power in this entire world will ever be able to stop you.”

Internet users flooded the comment section of the video and congratulated the legendary actor. Satish Kaushik also commented, “Khersaab it is great to have you in our passionate project Kaagaz 2. Your towering presence in this film will make it very strong and meaningful. Thanks & Love from the unit of Kaagaz2.”

Anupam Kher has been a part of 525 movies in the past that were commercially and critically acclaimed.

Apart from Kaagaz 2, he will be appearing in a movie directed and written by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Uunchai. He will be sharing the screen with none other than Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika Thakur and Parineeti Chopra.

