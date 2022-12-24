Anupam Kher Arrives in Kolkata For Anurag Basu's Anthology Metro Ek Din, See Clip

Anupam Kher has had quite an eventful year. After proving his mettle in Vivek Agnihotri’s Kashmir Files and Chandoo Mondeti’s Karthikeya 2, the veteran actor has also managed to come through with Sooraj Barjatya’s slice-of-life drama film Uunchai, a story about determination and friendship set in the backdrop of a daunting trek to Everest Base Camp. As Kher basks in the success of his professional endeavours of 2022, the actor is eager to set milestones in the coming year as well. He has flown to Kolkata to join Anurag Basu for Metro Ek Din.

On Saturday, the Vivaah actor took to his Instagram handle to share a clip from a flight landing in the City of Joy. The short video captured the cityscape of Kolkata as the plane made a touchdown on the runway. Announcing his arrival, Kher wrote in the caption, “Landed in Kolkata 🙂 #MetroEkDin #AnuragBasu’

Excited to see their favorite actor in the city, fans welcomed him through endearing comments. One of them wrote, “Welcome to our city Sir. Namaskar" Another one commented, “Superstar in Kolkata(with folded hands emoji). A fan said, “Welcome Sir!" Another fan stated, “Welcome to Kolkata Sir! Lots of love and respect! Pranaam Sir!"

For the unversed, producer Bhushan Kumar and the ace director Anurag Basu have joined forces for an anthology ‘Metro… In Dino’. The film will boast an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The music of the movie will be composed by Pritam.

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro… In Dino showcases bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times. Audiences will not only experience a fresh storyline, but also witness a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan together in this present-day chronicle.

Read all the Latest Movies News here