HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANUPAM KHER: Anupam Kher is without a doubt one of the most refined actors the Indian film industry has ever seen. Over an acting career span of nearly 3 decades, Anupam Kher has appeared in over 400 films in the Hindi language. He began his Bollywood career in minor roles and rose to prominence after appearing in films such as Saraansh and Ram Lakhan.

Anupam Kher is known for his versatile acting skills and his ability to bring depth to his characters. He is known for his work in films including The Kashmir Files, Uunchai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, A Wednesday, Sooryavansham and much more.

However, beyond his acting, Anupam Kher has also left an indelible mark on Bollywood with some of his most iconic dialogues. On the occasion of his 67th birthday, we have curated a list of Anupam’s popular dialogues from his films.

Karma

Is Thappad ki goonj suni tumne? … Rana mujhe tumhaara thappad bhoolega nahi Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Mohabbat ka naam aaj bhi mohabbat hai … yeh na kabhi badli hai aur na kabhi badlegi Chashme Baddoor

Ek minute ki value kisi ek olympic runner se pooch … ek minute ki value toaster mein jalte hue slice se pooch … unatees minute ke baad delivery karne waale pizza boy se pooch Sooryavansham

Kisi insaan ka gussa uski umar se bada nahi hota Main Tera Hero

Tumhari harkatein, kutte ki dum aur Katrina ki Hindi … aaisi hai joh kabhi seedhi ho hi nahi sakti Daawat-e-Ishq

Hamari country mein jab tak black nahi diya toh naya ghar nahi khareed sakte … dahej nahi diya toh shaadi nahi hoti Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Rishton mein ek baar daraar padh jaaye … toh zindagiyan lag jaati unhe bharne mein Tumsa Nahin Dekha

Taqleef is baat ki nahi ki log mar jaate hai … taqleef is baat ki hai ki log zinda rehkar bhi nahi jeete Judwaa 2

Maana door se dekha toh moongphali hai … paas aakar dekh tera Baahubali hai Taqdeerwala

Shehar mein shanti aur nagriko ki hifasat karna mera farz hai … yahi meri duty aur yahi mujhpar meri vardi ka karz hai

