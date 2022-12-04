Anupam Kher Bumps Into Emergency Co-star Kangana Ranaut At Airport, Says 'Always A Pleasure To...'

Anupam Kher is one of the most active celebs on social media today. The Saaransh actor who is an avid social media user, often posts glimpses of his personal and professional life via pictures and videos. His fans are always intrigued to know about the actor’s activities. On Sunday, Anupam Kher posted yet another glimpse of his sudden meet with his Emergency co-star Kangana Ranaut as they bumped into each other at the airport.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor took to Instagram to post an all smiles picture with fellow ‘Kashmiri’ Kangana as they co-incidentally happen to be at the Mumbai airport lounge at the same time. In the picture, Kangana is seen dressed in an elegant peach saree, with black shades on. On the other hand, we see Anupam looking uber cool in denims and white shirt. We see Kangana as she sat on a couch, while Anupam sat on the couch’s handrest as they both pose for the warm pics. The next photo sees the duo standing next to each other and posing for the lens.

Along with the pic, Anupam wrote, “Always a pleasure to meet my dearest @kanganaranaut ! Whether on the sets of #Emergency or at the airport lounge. Jai Ho! #Himachali #Actor #Director."

Check out the photo here:

Soon scores of fans took to the comments section and reacted to the post. While one fan commented, “Both of u are my favourite people ❤️," another comment read, “Awesome ❤️❤️." A third fan wrote, “Two great people….great actors…."

In the film Emergency, Anupam Kher will be seen as the late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan. Recently, Anupam Kher took to his social media handle to share his first look as JP Narayan, who was an opponent of Indira Gandhi in the 1970s. Kangana is playing the role of Indira Gandhi in the film.

Along with the first look poster, Anupam Kher wrote, “BIG: Happy and proud to essay the role of the man who questioned fearlessly, a rebel in the truest sense of the word, #JayaPrakashNarayan in #KanganaRanaut starrer and directorial next #Emergency. My 527th! Jai Ho! #JP #Loknayak."

Kangana Ranaut is donning the director’s hat for the second time for Emergency. Earlier, she had helmed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which was released in 2019. Talking about Emergency, the actress had earlier mentioned that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. “It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India,” she had said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher has a couple of projects lined up at the moment. He will be seen in director Vivek Agnihotri’s Vaccine, and later work on the film ‘The Signature’ with Mahima Chaudhry.

