English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Anupam Kher Calls Sonali Bendre His Hero, Check Out His Heartfelt Post Here
Anupam Kher and Sonali Bendre have worked together in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Dil Hi Dil Mein.
Photo : Facebook/ Anupam Kher
Loading...
Veteran actor Anupam Kher got the opportunity to spend some quality time with actress Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing metastatic cancer treatment in New York. He says she is his hero.
"I have done few films with Sonali Bendre. We've met socially many times in Mumbai. She always has been bright and a very warm person. But it is only in the last 15 days that I got the opportunity to spend some quality time with her in New York. And I can easily say, 'She is my hero'," Anupam tweeted on Saturday.
He also shared a photograph of Sonali, which she had posted after chopping off her hair for the treatment. The actors have worked together in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Dil Hi Dil Mein.
Anupam is currently shooting for a new medical drama show titled New Amsterdam in New York.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
"I have done few films with Sonali Bendre. We've met socially many times in Mumbai. She always has been bright and a very warm person. But it is only in the last 15 days that I got the opportunity to spend some quality time with her in New York. And I can easily say, 'She is my hero'," Anupam tweeted on Saturday.
I have done few films with @iamsonalibendre. We’ve met socially many times in Mumbai. She always has been bright & a very warm person. But it is only in the last 15days that I got the opportunity to spend some quality time with her in NY. And I can easily say,”She is my HERO.”😍 pic.twitter.com/z6iBe2s7fy— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 12, 2018
He also shared a photograph of Sonali, which she had posted after chopping off her hair for the treatment. The actors have worked together in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Dil Hi Dil Mein.
Anupam is currently shooting for a new medical drama show titled New Amsterdam in New York.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Sprinkles Star Dust on Juventus in Intimate Opener
- Disappointed With Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, Must Find Plan B, Says Former Coach Vimal Kumar
- Every Big Bollywood Producer Wants to Launch Suhana Khan, But Who Will Shah Rukh Khan Pick?
- Neha Dhupia Shares Beautiful Images from Maldives Holiday with Angad Bedi, See Pics
- Manmarziyaan Song Daryaa is a Rustic Punjabi Love Ballad That Strikes a Chord, Listen Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...