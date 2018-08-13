GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Anupam Kher Calls Sonali Bendre His Hero, Check Out His Heartfelt Post Here

Anupam Kher and Sonali Bendre have worked together in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Dil Hi Dil Mein.

Updated:August 13, 2018, 7:46 AM IST
Photo : Facebook/ Anupam Kher
Veteran actor Anupam Kher got the opportunity to spend some quality time with actress Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing metastatic cancer treatment in New York. He says she is his hero.

"I have done few films with Sonali Bendre. We've met socially many times in Mumbai. She always has been bright and a very warm person. But it is only in the last 15 days that I got the opportunity to spend some quality time with her in New York. And I can easily say, 'She is my hero'," Anupam tweeted on Saturday.




He also shared a photograph of Sonali, which she had posted after chopping off her hair for the treatment. The actors have worked together in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Dil Hi Dil Mein.

Anupam is currently shooting for a new medical drama show titled New Amsterdam in New York.

(With IANS inputs)

