Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Anupam Kher Celebrates 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun with Heartfelt Post

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun,' featuring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, released in 1994 on this day.

News18.com

Updated:August 5, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anupam Kher Celebrates 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun with Heartfelt Post
Image of Anupam Kher, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Anupam Kher marked the completion of 25 years of Sooraj Barjatya's family-drama film Hum Aapke Hain Koun with a nostalgia-evoking post on Twitter. The veteran actor, who played the role of Madhuri Dixit's father in the film, shared a few stills from the sets and congratulated everyone associated with the blockbuster.

Anupam wrote, "Congratulations to @rajshri, #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever.😍🙏 #25YearsOfHumAapKeHainKoun."

The musical family drama that released on this day in 1994 was hugely successful, with a star cast including Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Mohnish Behl, Renuka Shahane, Reema Lagoo and Alok Nath.

In another instance related to Anupam, as Jammu and Kashmir’s prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone — were being put under house arrest on late Sunday night amid a massive security-built up in the state, the actor sent out a tweet saying, "Kashmir Solution has begun."

Read: Kashmir Solution Has Begun, Tweets Anupam Kher Amid Dramatic Midnight Developments in J&K

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram