Anupam Kher Celebrates 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun with Heartfelt Post
'Hum Aapke Hain Koun,' featuring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, released in 1994 on this day.
Image of Anupam Kher, courtesy of Instagram
Anupam Kher marked the completion of 25 years of Sooraj Barjatya's family-drama film Hum Aapke Hain Koun with a nostalgia-evoking post on Twitter. The veteran actor, who played the role of Madhuri Dixit's father in the film, shared a few stills from the sets and congratulated everyone associated with the blockbuster.
Anupam wrote, "Congratulations to @rajshri, #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever.😍🙏 #25YearsOfHumAapKeHainKoun."
Congratulations to @rajshri, #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever.😍🙏 #25YearsOfHumAapKeHainKoun pic.twitter.com/q0HdWQRfEY— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 5, 2019
The musical family drama that released on this day in 1994 was hugely successful, with a star cast including Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Mohnish Behl, Renuka Shahane, Reema Lagoo and Alok Nath.
In another instance related to Anupam, as Jammu and Kashmir’s prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone — were being put under house arrest on late Sunday night amid a massive security-built up in the state, the actor sent out a tweet saying, "Kashmir Solution has begun."
Read: Kashmir Solution Has Begun, Tweets Anupam Kher Amid Dramatic Midnight Developments in J&K
