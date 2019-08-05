Anupam Kher Celebrates 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun with Heartfelt Post

Anupam Kher marked the completion of 25 years of Sooraj Barjatya's family-drama film Hum Aapke Hain Koun with a nostalgia-evoking post on Twitter. The veteran actor, who played the role of Madhuri Dixit's father in the film, shared a few stills from the sets and congratulated everyone associated with the blockbuster.

Anupam wrote, "Congratulations to @rajshri, #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever.😍🙏 #25YearsOfHumAapKeHainKoun."

The musical family drama that released on this day in 1994 was hugely successful, with a star cast including Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Mohnish Behl, Renuka Shahane, Reema Lagoo and Alok Nath.

In another instance related to Anupam, as Jammu and Kashmir’s prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone — were being put under house arrest on late Sunday night amid a massive security-built up in the state, the actor sent out a tweet saying, "Kashmir Solution has begun."

Read: Kashmir Solution Has Begun, Tweets Anupam Kher Amid Dramatic Midnight Developments in J&K

