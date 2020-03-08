English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Anupam Kher Celebrates 65th Birthday with Robert De Niro, Calls It 'Magical'

Actor Anupam Kher who turned 65 on March 7th celebrated 3rd birthday in a row with Godfather star Robert De Niro. The two had acted together in Silver Linings Playbook.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 8, 2020, 8:34 AM IST
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who currently resides in New York, spent his birthday this year with his friend, the Hollywood legend Robert De Niro.

"This is the third year in a row that we have met over lunch for my birthday, it was gracious enough for Mr De Niro to accept my lunch invitation. Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the God of Acting," Anupam Kher shared.

The actor also posted their photo on Instagram.

Last year too De Niro had organised a lunch for Anupam Kher on his birthday and this year, too, both friends were seen dining out on the special day.

On the Bollywood front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, based on the Kashmir Genocide. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 15.

