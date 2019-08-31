Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Anupam Kher Cheers for Jonas Brothers as He Joins Priyanka Chopra on Their Concert

The Jonas Brothers had a special guest at their concert in Anupam Kher, as Nick's wife and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra invited the veteran actor to the concert.

News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anupam Kher Cheers for Jonas Brothers as He Joins Priyanka Chopra on Their Concert
The Jonas Brothers had a special guest at their concert in Anupam Kher, as Nick's wife and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra invited the veteran actor to the concert.
Loading...

Jonas Brothers are having the time of their life as they are touring different cities for their Happiness Begins music tour. Last night on Friday, the trio performed at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The brothers had a special guest at their concert in Anupam Kher, as Nick's wife and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra invited the veteran actor to the concert.

Kher seems to have enjoyed the concert to the fullest as he got the front row seats. He also shared a video from the music concert, which has Priyanka grooving on the tracks sung by the boy band. "Thank you dearest @priyankachopra for inviting to your husband @nickjonas’s concert with his brothers. I had a blast. #JonasBrothers are phenominal performers. The jam packed audiences loved them. Love and prayers always," wrote Kher alongside the video.

The actress responded to the video by posting a heart emoji in the comment box.

Ever since the brothers came together, their first single titled Sucker has been getting a lot of love all over the world. In July Nick revealed that the Jonas Brothers' Sucker had been nominated in a number of categories for the VMAs.

The categories included Video, Music, and Artist of the year as well as Best Pop song. Out of these, the brothers won in the Best Pop category. This only goes on to show that the trio has not lost their charm even after 6 years. There was also a lot of buzz surrounding their performance at the VMAs in New Jersey as this was the first time they performed together at the award function after almost 11 years.

The Jonas Brothers are currently busy with their Happiness Begins tour. The VMAs performance took place after they returned from having performed at two concerts in Canada. They will next be performing at Buffalo before heading for The Big Apple.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram