Anupam Kher Cheers for Jonas Brothers as He Joins Priyanka Chopra on Their Concert

Jonas Brothers are having the time of their life as they are touring different cities for their Happiness Begins music tour. Last night on Friday, the trio performed at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The brothers had a special guest at their concert in Anupam Kher, as Nick's wife and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra invited the veteran actor to the concert.

Kher seems to have enjoyed the concert to the fullest as he got the front row seats. He also shared a video from the music concert, which has Priyanka grooving on the tracks sung by the boy band. "Thank you dearest @priyankachopra for inviting to your husband @nickjonas’s concert with his brothers. I had a blast. #JonasBrothers are phenominal performers. The jam packed audiences loved them. Love and prayers always," wrote Kher alongside the video.

The actress responded to the video by posting a heart emoji in the comment box.

Ever since the brothers came together, their first single titled Sucker has been getting a lot of love all over the world. In July Nick revealed that the Jonas Brothers' Sucker had been nominated in a number of categories for the VMAs.

The categories included Video, Music, and Artist of the year as well as Best Pop song. Out of these, the brothers won in the Best Pop category. This only goes on to show that the trio has not lost their charm even after 6 years. There was also a lot of buzz surrounding their performance at the VMAs in New Jersey as this was the first time they performed together at the award function after almost 11 years.

The Jonas Brothers are currently busy with their Happiness Begins tour. The VMAs performance took place after they returned from having performed at two concerts in Canada. They will next be performing at Buffalo before heading for The Big Apple.

