1-min read

Anupam Kher Conferred with 'Distinguished Fellow' Title by Boston Business School

Anupam Kher thanked the Cambridge MIT Sloan School of Management for the honour. 'A lower middle class Kashmiri boy from Shimla has come a long way', he tweeted.

IANS

Updated:November 4, 2018, 3:11 PM IST
Image tweeted by Anupam Kher.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher was conferred a 'Distinguished Fellow' title at the Cambridge MIT Sloan School of Management in Boston.

"Thank you IndiaGlobal at Cambridge MIT Sloan School... This honour gives me a further sense of responsibility towards my country. A lower middle class Kashmiri boy from Shimla has come a long way," Anupam tweeted on Sunday.

He also shared a few photographs from the event and he is seen holding up a frame which has details about the honour.





The full-day India Global Summit at MIT Sloan School of Management was an opportunity to learn about India's emerging influence in the global economy. Anupam was one of the key speakers.

The actor, who has featured in over 500 movies, has been busy shooting in New York for American series "New Amsterdam". Earlier, he resigned as chief of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) due to his work commitment.
