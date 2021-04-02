Anupam Kher Confirms Wife Kirron Kher's Blood Cancer Diagnosis, Calls Her 'Fighter'

Anupam Kher has confirmed that his wife, actress-politician Kirron Kher is suffering from blood cancer and undergoing medical treatment in Mumbai for the same. On the prolonged absence of Member of Parliament Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, city BJP chief Arun Sood on Wednesday said that Kher was suffering from multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer.

City BJP chief Sood said, “People had been going all out to use words like ‘missing’, ‘gumshuda’ for Kher. I just want to announce that she is suffering from multiple myeloma and undergoing treatment for the same at Mumbai’s hospital.”

When we contacted Anupam Kher to ask him about Kirron Kher’s wellbeing, he confirmed her blood cancer diagnosis, saying, “This is true." The actor didn’t divulge any further details. Later, the actor took to his Twitter account to give an update on Kirron’s health via an official statement.

“She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their love and support," Kher said in the statement.

Sood also said that in November when Kirron Kher was rushed to a government hospital in Chandigarh for her broken arm, it was then that she was diagnosed with blood cancer.

“On November 11 when she was rushed to the hospital in Chandigarh, it wasn’t due to a fracture or something that her arm was broken. She too was surprised because she didn’t even fall. Later, when her PET scan was done, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in her left shoulder and right arm,” Sood said.

On the film front, Kirron Kher was last seen in ‘Khoobsurat’ helmed by Shashanka Ghosh while Anupam was last seen in ‘One Day: Justice Delivered’ alongside Esha Gupta.