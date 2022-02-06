Anupam Kher Consoles Asha Bhosle After Lata Mangeshkar's Death: 'I Could Feel Her Sense of Loss'

Anupam Kher was among the many stars who visited Lata Mangeshkar’s residence in Mumbai to pay his last respects. The singer died on Sunday morning after a multi-organ failure. She was hospitalized after testing positing for Covid-19 last month. Anupam was photographed making his way to Lata’s Prabhu Kunj residence. Shortly after his visit, Anupam took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he was consoling Asha Bhosle, Lata’s younger sister.

He shared a black and white picture in which he was seen holding Asha’s hands while offering his condolences. “It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel #Asha Ji’s sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was thereputic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles and some tears," he captioned the picture.

Earlier in the day, Anupam shared a gallery of pictures of Lata Mangeshkar and paid his tribute to her. “Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar can’t go anywhere leaving us. Her image and her voice will remain etched in the heart and soul of every Indian forever. Maybe, deities above also wanted to hear the soulful voice of Lata didi. So they called her. By the way, I will miss your WhatsApp messages a lot!" he wrote in Hindi.

Several other stars spotted at Lata’s residence included Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The veteran singer, who is known as the Nightingale of India, will be cremated at Shivaji Park maidan with full state honours.

The cremation will take place at 6:30 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Mumbai to pay his last respects to the legendary singer. Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and many more were spotted making their way to the ground for the funeral. Tributes for Lata also poured in from Pakistan.

