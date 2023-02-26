Anupam Kher Dedicates News18 Showsha Reel Awards Win to 'Victims of Terrorism'; Says 'Feel Humbled'

Actor Anupam Kher was honoured with the Extraordinary Performance Of The Year award for his role in The Kashmir Files at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards on Saturday night. While the actor delivered a moving speech at the awards show, he took to Twitter and announced that he is dedicating the award to the victims of terrorism.

“Extraordinary Performance Of The Year: Thank you @CNNnews18 for this prestigious award. I feel honoured and humbled. I dedicate this award to every victim of terrorism in the world & their families. Orzu, Aaye te Yazzet! Jai ho! ❤️😍🙏 #News18ReelAwards #TheKashmirFiles," he tweeted.

Several Twitter users congratulated Anupam. “I really appreciate your work in Kashmir Files,sir. We love you a lot," a Twitter user told the actor. “Sir, the performance was real extraordinary. Congratulations💐. You truly deserved it," another wrote. “Many many congratulation sirji," a third user wrote.

The Kashmir Files’ narrated the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley during the early 1990s. The film, which was released on March 11 last year, went on to do record-breaking business at the box office. The film starred Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others. Anupam played the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit, one of the victims of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. While the performances were praised by audience, the film also emerged as a massive hit.

The film along with the actor was recognised internationally as well. The film was among the 301 films that were being considered for a nomination at the Oscars 2023 as well.

