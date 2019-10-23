Anupam Kher, Dev Patel Brave Odds, Battle Extremists in Hotel Mumbai Trailer

Hotel Mumbai, starring Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer in key roles, is all set to hit the screens in India on November 29, 2019. Directed by Anthony Maras, the film has been lauded for sensitively depicting the true story of the indomitable human spirit that prevailed during the brutal 26/11 terrorist attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai in 2008.

The film’s thrilling trailer portrays the triumph of humanity.

The official synopsis of Hotel Mumbai reads-- 72-hour siege, 1600 lives saved. An incredible true story of bravery, courage & heroism, told from a never-seen-before lens. Meet India's heroes in the official trailer of Zee Studios & Purpose Entertainment.

The trailer shows Anupam Kher and Dev Patel's characters from the film, with the help of other staff members in the hotel, saving lives of their guests. One of the character actor in the trailer even says, "Guest is God."

Dev and Anupam look fierce and petrified, calm and scared at the same time, giving Hotel Mumbai an interesting twist. Although a number of films have been made on based on Taj Mahal Palace Hotel attacks in Mumbai in 2008, this one offers to put things in a different light.

Check out Hotel Mumbai trailer here:

