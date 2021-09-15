CHANGE LANGUAGE
Anupam Kher Disappointed India's Apple Watch Missing from Olympic Collection at NY Store
1-MIN READ

Anupam Kher Disappointed India's Apple Watch Missing from Olympic Collection at NY Store

Anupam Kher is currently shooting for Shiv Shastri Balboa in New York

Anupam Kher is currently shooting for Shiv Shastri Balboa in New York

Anupam Kher was disappointed to learn that an Apple store in New York did not have India's Olmypic theme watch in display.

Apple Store had displayed customised watches, representing each of the nations that participated in the Tokyo Olympic Games in a New York store. However, a watch representing India was missing. Actor Anupam Kher, who happened to be in the particular Apple store in the US, pointed this out on social media.

In a video, Kher showed watches representing other countries including Jamaica, France, Australia and Canada, among others. Each watch had a flag symbolising its respective nation. The initials of the countries were written in front of the watches.

Sharing the clip, Anupam wrote, “Dear @Apple! Visited your store on 5th ave in NY! Impressive! There were watches of International Olympic collection representing flags of various countries! Was disappointed not to see INDIA’s watch there? I wonder why? We are one of the largest consumers of #Apple products (sic)!"

Kher, who has been in the US for several weeks now shooting for his upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa, recently took to Instagram to share a video of his interaction with fan, a cab driver who failed to recognise him. While sharing the video, Anupam captioned the post as, “Encounters in NY My cab driver from Amritsar #JaskaranBhullar was a chatty pleasant young fellow and had no idea that it was me in his car. I had my mask on. We spoke and then suddenly his expression changed to a broader smile. These are priceless moments I enjoy with a fellow Indian in a foreign land. Watch it!! It will bring a smile on your face too. Jai Ho @bhullarjaskaran910 #Indians #EncountersInNY #Life (sic).”

Anupam was last seen in 2019 in the film “The Accidental Prime Minister".

first published:September 15, 2021, 09:04 IST