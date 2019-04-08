English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anupam Kher Draws Criticism for Political Post, Nick Jonas Saves a Tripping Priyanka Chopra
'AndhaDhun' opens to exceptional weekend collection in China, Will Smith is in awe of the Hindu tradition and Ram Gopal Varma is going to make his acting debut with 'Cobra'.
'AndhaDhun' opens to exceptional weekend collection in China, Will Smith is in awe of the Hindu tradition and Ram Gopal Varma is going to make his acting debut with 'Cobra'.
Actor Anupam Kher drew criticism over a Twitter post in which he took a sly did at the move of over 600 film and theatre artistes, who urged people "not to vote for the BJP." Without taking any names directly, Kher pointed out how some people from his fraternity were "officially campaigning" for opposition parties. Actors Swara Bhasker and Soni Razdan did not take kindly of Kher's tweet and reminded him of "democracy".
In another news, a video of Priyanka Chopra, who recently attended her very first Jonas Brothers concert, went viral. In the video, as Priyanka erupts into laughter, while waving at her fans, she tripped and almost fell. But Nick, who was by her side in her "oops" moment, held out his arm to help her regain her balance.
Also, dark-comedy film AndhaDhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu, has opened amidst great commercial success in China. According to reports, it has earned close to 100- cr in its extended opening weekend in the East-Asian market.
Recently, Anupam Kher took to Twitter and wrote, "So some people from my fraternity have issued a letter for public to vote out the present constitutionally elected government in the coming elections. In other words they are officially campaigning for opposition parties. Good!! At least there are no pretensions here. Great." His tweet didn't go down too well with netizens, as well as actors Swara Bhasker and Soni Razdan, who wrote a scathing response to Kher.
Read: Read: Soni Razdan, Swara Slam Anupam Kher Over His Sly Dig at Artistes Urging People to Vote Out BJP
A video was circulated today that grabbed people's attention. It shows Nick and Priyanka keeping to their routine of walking hand in hand on a stairway. While Priyanka, dressed in black, was busy waving to fans, she tripped. But Nick was by her side in her "oops" moment. The video went viral and won hearts.
Read: Priyanka Chopra Trips and Almost Falls, But Nick Jonas Comes to Her Rescue
Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun has received an exceptional response over the extended weekend of its release in China. The Sriram Raghavan directorial has earned Rs 95.38 crore in China in the first weekend of its release, beating the collection of Baahubali 2.
Read: AndhaDhun Nears Rs 100 Crore at the China Box Office, Beats Baahubali 2's Collections
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has announced that he will be making his acting debut in his next bilingual project Cobra, which he will co-direct with Agasthya Manju. Hearing the news, his collaborator from Sarkar films, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Finally! Ram Gopal Varma, the 'Sarkar' finds his true vocation... Acting! All the best Sircar. Damn, another competition."
Read: Amitabh Bachchan on Ram Gopal Varma's Acting Debut: Finally the 'Sarkar' Finds His True Vocation
Actor Will Smith, who will make his Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of The Year 2, said his trip to India awakened a new understanding of himself and the world around him.
Read: Will Smith Gets Mesmerised by Hindu Rituals As He Takes Part in Ganga Aarti at Haridwar, See Pics
