Anupam Kher Drops Priceless Rare Picture of His Wedding Ceremony With Kirron Kher

Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary today i.e on August 26. On this special day, The Kashmir Files actor took to his social media handles to share a priceless picture with his ladylove from their wedding ceremony.

In the throwback picture, which is from Anupam and Kirron’s wedding ceremony, the two can be seen dressed as groom and bride respectively. Kirron can be seen dressed up in a golden saree and red border. Like any traditional Indian bride, she too accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and looked prettiest. On the other hand, Anupam wore a dhoti. A garland can also be seen around the duo’s neck.

Sharing the picture, Anupam Kher sent wishes to Kirron on their wedding anniversary and wished her health and happiness. “Happy anniversary dearest Kirron. Dug out this picture of our wedding, 37 years ago, from the treasure trunk of my father, during my recent visit to Shimla. May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life. Salgira Mubarak (Happy Anniversary),” he wrote.

Kirron’s son and actor Sikandar Kher was quick to send wishes to his parents via the comments section. “Happy anniversary mom and dad,” he wrote along with red heart emojis. Neena also wished the couple on their special day. Mahima Chaudhry also shared, “Wishing u both a very happy anniversary and a great journey ahead. U both still look the same.”

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher tied the knot in 1985. Prior to Anupam, Kirron was married to businessman Gautam Berry.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency in which he will be playing the role of late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan. Besides this, he has also been shooting for IB 71 along with Vidyut Jammwal. He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai along with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta.

