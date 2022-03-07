Anupam Kher Flaunts Toned Physique On His 67th Birthday; Hrithik Roshan Says ‘Amazing’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is celebrating his 67th birthday today. The actor who has won a million hearts through his impeccable acting skills for nearly three decades shared a special picture post, as he completes another trip around the sun. The actor showcased his toned physique by posting photos of himself in underwear. In the snaps posted by Anuapm Kher, the Special 26 actor is seen flashing his fitness transition as he shows off his muscular and toned body. Anupam revealed he has been working on his fitness journey for some time and called 2022 ‘year of the body’.

Alongside the post, the Baby actor penned down a special note. “Happy birthday to me! Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years,” wrote Anupam.

Recalling his long and unconventional career, Anupam shared, “37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65-year-old man. Throughout my career, I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself”.

Anupam Kher then talked about his fitness journey as he wrote, “I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck! This is 2022. #YearOfTheBody. Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #HappyBirthdayToMe”.

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, the veteran actor’s friends, family, and colleagues took to the comment section of Anupam’s post to congratulate him on his birthday and laud his physical transformation.

Hrithik Roshan lauded Anupam’s amazing transformation by writing, “Amazing. happy birthday !!”

Sikander Kher too sent birthday greetings to his dad in the comments. He wrote, “Happy birthday dad.” (and added a red heart emoticon)

On the professional front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in The Kashmir Files. The film will hit the theatres on March 11.

