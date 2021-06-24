Anupam Kher Gets 'Reality Check' as Man Fails To Recognise Him, Says His Confidence is 'Shattered'

Celebrated actor Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious video from his morning hike in Himachal Pradesh. In the minute-long vlog, Kher shares that he has walked more than 2,000 steps. Later in the video, he meets a man who fails to recognise him, giving him a ‘reality check.’

In the hilarious video, Kher can be seen asking the man, whose name is Gyan Chand, “Kaun hoon main (who am I)?" to which the man wonders, “kya naam tha (what was the name?)". Facing the camera, the actor says, “It’s a good moment for me. Chullu bhar paani m doob sakta hoon is samay main (I can die in a fistful of water)." He can also be seen asking the man if he watches films, to which the latter says that he doesn’t watch a lot of them. At first the actor gives a shocked expression. Then at the end of the video, the actor is seen saluting Gyan Chand.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Reality Check. I always proudly announce to the world that I have done 518 films. And I presume that everybody (at least in India) knows me. But #GyanChand ji very innocently shattered my confidence. He had no idea who I was. It was funnily heartbreaking and yet beautifully refreshing! Thank you my friend for helping me keep my feet on ground!"

On the work front, Kher was last seen in Ashok K Nanda’s One Day: Justice Delivered in 2019. He was also a part of the American show New Amsterdam from 2018-2021.

