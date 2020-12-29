Anupam Kher Hitches Scooter Ride to Beat Traffic, Shares Video

Anupam Kher recently took a lift from a bike rider in Mussoorie to beat the traffic while arriving for The Kashmir Files shoot in the city. He shared the video on social media of the experience.

Anupam, who recently launched his podcast Anupam Cares, talked about his worst date in a recent episode. The actor said that food was thrown at him, and he had contemplated turning into a monk.

In the clip, which he shared from his podcast, the actor could be heard saying, “The whole time we had been there, I hadn’t wanted to make a scene. And now, here I was, sweet corn chicken soup in my lap, gravy dribbling down my shirt, hakka noodles dangling from my head.”

He added, “I looked like a traditional Indian bridegroom wearing a sehra, the wedding headdress. But unlike the sehra, which adds a royal splendour to the groom’s overall looks, my dinner was on my head, which felt a little less dignified. I got up quietly and left the restaurant. In my shocked state, I forgot to pay the bill.”

Kher remembered contemplating ascetism. “As I walked home, I thought to myself, as I shook the soup out of my ears, ‘Is this what love is supposed to feel like?’ So, I did what any confused boy would do, I set off to become a monk,” he said.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Kher wrote, "Trailer of my #Podcast! This is the story of my worst date…I had to go to an ashram to recover. I’ll also introduce you to a famous parachutist who decided to create some magic in the center of the world #AnupamCares @iheartpodcast."

On the work front, the actor stars in the medical drama New Amsterdam, which airs on NBC.