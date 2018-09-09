Anupam Kher Honoured to Speak at World Hindu Congress, Says Hinduism is Way of Life

On my way to attend and address the inaugural function of #WorldHinduCongress in Chicago. Looking forward to meeting the delegates from all over the world.🙏 pic.twitter.com/goxdYjPyP8 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 7, 2018

It was my pleasure and a previledge to attend the inaugural session and address the delegates of #WHC2018Chicago. Great, vibrant and scholarly atmosphere. Jai Bharat.🙏🇮🇳 #WorldHinduCongress pic.twitter.com/EZ7NJ3blRi — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 7, 2018

Actor Anupam Kher says it was a big achievement for him -- a lower middle class Kashmiri Pandit boy from Shimla -- to speak at the World Hindu Congress in Chicago. He gave a speech in the US city on Friday."I am humbled and honoured to be part of the World Hindu Congress ceremony. It was a very big achievement for a lower middle class Kashmiri Pandit boy from Shimla to speak at the World Hindu Congress, Chicago, America," Anupam said in a statement."I take this opportunity to salute my motherland, our wondrous land of over 1.3 billion people, the place that has been mother to all religions and faith, cultural practices, beliefs and customs. Hinduism is a way of life. You become a Hindu by living like one," he added.On the work front, he is part of a new American medical drama, titled New Amsterdam, and will also be seen as former PM Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister.(With IANS inputs)