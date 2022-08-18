CHANGE LANGUAGE
Anupam Kher Hugs Robert De Niro as He Wishes Him on His Birthday, Calls Him 'World's Best Actor'
1-MIN READ

Anupam Kher Hugs Robert De Niro as He Wishes Him on His Birthday, Calls Him 'World’s Best Actor'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2022, 13:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Anupam Kher pens a sweet birthday wish for Robert De Niro.

Anupam Kher pens a sweet birthday wish for Robert De Niro.

Anupam Kher wished his Silver Linings Playbook co-star Robert De Niro on his birthday by sharing pictures of them together.

Anupam Kher shared a few pictures with Robert De Niro to wish him on his birthday. The international actor, who starred with Anupam Kher in Silver Linings Playbook, turned 79 on August 17. The Kashmir Files star took to Instagram and shared a few pictures in which he was seen bonding with De Niro along with a sweet note for him.

In one picture, Anupam seemed to have attended De Niro’s birthday party while the others appeared to be their meet-ups in recent years. Sharing the picture, Anupam wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest friend and world’s Best Actor #RobertDeNiro! It has been my pleasure and my honour to know you. May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you continue to inspire actors all over the world. Love and prayers always! 🙏😍 #Actors #Friends #SilverLiningsPlaybook.”

The post received much love from many, including singer Hariharan. He took to the comments section and wrote, “Two greats!” Fans too echoed the sentiments. “This is so cool! Two legends in one frame!” a fan wrote. “Happy birthday to ur handsome friend May he shines bright always .!! TWO LEGENDS IN ONE PIC,” another fan added. “This is epic Sir,” a third fan wrote.

Silver Linings Playbook was released in 2012. The film starred Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead. While Robert De Niro played Bradley’s father in the film, Anupam was seen essaying the role of Bradley’s doctor. The film received eight nominations at the Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress. The film won only Best Actress, which was presented to Jennifer Lawrence.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher recently concluded the shooting of his upcoming project Uunchai with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta. He has also announced the title for his 525th movie, The Signature with Mahima Chaudhry.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau

first published:August 18, 2022, 13:07 IST
last updated:August 18, 2022, 13:07 IST