Anupam Kher in Kangana's Support: She's A Rockstar, The Real Example of Women Empowerment

#KanganaRanaut is a ROCKSTAR. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of #WomenEmpowerment.:) https://t.co/WeFgWsdiSW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 9, 2019

Just when Kangana Ranaut seemed alone in her war with Bollywood actors and filmmakers, veteran actor Anupam Kher has stepped up in her support. In a recent twitter interaction with fans, Kher was confronted by a user in the matter that aims to paint a target on Kangana."Nobody from bollywood is supporting Kangana's Manikarnika movie. Can you please tweet in her support?" the fan wrote.The actor replied, "#KanganaRanaut is a ROCKSTAR. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of #WomenEmpowerment.:)."Kher's response comes days after hostilities against Kangana witnessed an uprise. First, after the film's release, her co-director Krish started speaking out against the Manikarnika actress. Accusing Kangana of stealing directorial credit, he said, "I am curious to know who will work with Kangana after the kind of reputation she has acquired for undermining the director and taking over a project."Then actress Mishti Chakraborty, who plays the role of Kashibai in the film, claimed that her screen time was reduced when Kangana took over the role of the director from Krish. She also accused Kangana and Kamal Jain (producer of Manikarnika) of lying about re-shoots and haggling for extra dates.Kangana, however, was not willing to have her back against the wall in the matter, with all the slander and spite coming her way. She reiterated that now that the film is out and successful, they (Sonu Sood, Krish, Mishti) are jealous of her. She even saw this as an opportunity to take a dig at the who's who of Bollywood.She said that Bollywood often ignores her when her films release. About Alia Bhatt, she said that the actress did not support her when Manikarnika released, even though she always responded over the former's films like Raazi.About Aamir Khan she said that she travelled for the actor's films' screenings like Dangal and Secret Superstar, but it was a sad state of affair that he never showed up for her film's trails.Alia consequently responded to Kangana's complaints, but Aamir is yet to take a stand in favour or against the actress. With Kher coming out in her support, it looks like she has some friends looking out for her.Follow @News18Movies for more