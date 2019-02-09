English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anupam Kher in Kangana's Support: She's A Rockstar, The Real Example of Women Empowerment
Anupam Kher was aboard a flight to Atlanta when he started a Twitter interaction with his fans during which he showered Kangana with praises.
Image: Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher/Instagram
Loading...
Just when Kangana Ranaut seemed alone in her war with Bollywood actors and filmmakers, veteran actor Anupam Kher has stepped up in her support. In a recent twitter interaction with fans, Kher was confronted by a user in the matter that aims to paint a target on Kangana.
“Nobody from bollywood is supporting Kangana’s Manikarnika movie. Can you please tweet in her support?” the fan wrote.
The actor replied, “#KanganaRanaut is a ROCKSTAR. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of #WomenEmpowerment.:).”
Kher’s response comes days after hostilities against Kangana witnessed an uprise. First, after the film’s release, her co-director Krish started speaking out against the Manikarnika actress. Accusing Kangana of stealing directorial credit, he said, "I am curious to know who will work with Kangana after the kind of reputation she has acquired for undermining the director and taking over a project.”
Then actress Mishti Chakraborty, who plays the role of Kashibai in the film, claimed that her screen time was reduced when Kangana took over the role of the director from Krish. She also accused Kangana and Kamal Jain (producer of Manikarnika) of lying about re-shoots and haggling for extra dates.
Kangana, however, was not willing to have her back against the wall in the matter, with all the slander and spite coming her way. She reiterated that now that the film is out and successful, they (Sonu Sood, Krish, Mishti) are jealous of her. She even saw this as an opportunity to take a dig at the who’s who of Bollywood.
She said that Bollywood often ignores her when her films release. About Alia Bhatt, she said that the actress did not support her when Manikarnika released, even though she always responded over the former’s films like Raazi.
About Aamir Khan she said that she travelled for the actor’s films' screenings like Dangal and Secret Superstar, but it was a sad state of affair that he never showed up for her film’s trails.
Alia consequently responded to Kangana’s complaints, but Aamir is yet to take a stand in favour or against the actress. With Kher coming out in her support, it looks like she has some friends looking out for her.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
“Nobody from bollywood is supporting Kangana’s Manikarnika movie. Can you please tweet in her support?” the fan wrote.
The actor replied, “#KanganaRanaut is a ROCKSTAR. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of #WomenEmpowerment.:).”
#KanganaRanaut is a ROCKSTAR. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of #WomenEmpowerment.:) https://t.co/WeFgWsdiSW— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 9, 2019
Kher’s response comes days after hostilities against Kangana witnessed an uprise. First, after the film’s release, her co-director Krish started speaking out against the Manikarnika actress. Accusing Kangana of stealing directorial credit, he said, "I am curious to know who will work with Kangana after the kind of reputation she has acquired for undermining the director and taking over a project.”
Then actress Mishti Chakraborty, who plays the role of Kashibai in the film, claimed that her screen time was reduced when Kangana took over the role of the director from Krish. She also accused Kangana and Kamal Jain (producer of Manikarnika) of lying about re-shoots and haggling for extra dates.
Kangana, however, was not willing to have her back against the wall in the matter, with all the slander and spite coming her way. She reiterated that now that the film is out and successful, they (Sonu Sood, Krish, Mishti) are jealous of her. She even saw this as an opportunity to take a dig at the who’s who of Bollywood.
She said that Bollywood often ignores her when her films release. About Alia Bhatt, she said that the actress did not support her when Manikarnika released, even though she always responded over the former’s films like Raazi.
About Aamir Khan she said that she travelled for the actor’s films' screenings like Dangal and Secret Superstar, but it was a sad state of affair that he never showed up for her film’s trails.
Alia consequently responded to Kangana’s complaints, but Aamir is yet to take a stand in favour or against the actress. With Kher coming out in her support, it looks like she has some friends looking out for her.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gigi & Bella Hadid Lead the Cavalcade at New York Fashion Week in Blood-red Suit & Shimmery Gold Dress
- Indians are Sharing Scenes From Bollywood and Cricket That 'Deserve' Separate Fan Base
- Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood has Called for Trouble By Ganging Up Against Me
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
- Rahul and Panchal Put India A in Control Against England Lions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results