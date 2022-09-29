Anupam Kher Is Amazed After Visiting 'Champ' PV Sindhu's House; Here's Why

Anupam Kher recently visited badminton champion PV Sindhu’s residence and met her. The ‘The Kashmir Files’ actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video from his visit. In the short clip, he shared a glimpse of Sindhu’s massive trophy collection and medals. He shared how he was left amazed after witnessing it.

“One and only champion, look at this wall, I used to be very proud that mere wall pe kaafi saare awards hai par ye toh kamaal hai, (that my wall has several awards but this is amazing) oh my god,” he said in the video. “Yaha toh jagah hi nhi hai, bilkul jagah nhi hai (There is no space here at all),” Kher further added.

Dropping the video, Anupam Kher mentioned in the caption that he was ‘completely bowled’ by her achievements. “This is AMAZING: Recently I had the privilege of visiting CHAMP @pvsindhu1’s home. She very humbly gave me a tour of her achievements! Right from the age of 8! I was completely bowled by her awards, trophies & humility! She is our daughter of India, our honour. She is our motivating hero. Jai ho, Jai hind,” he wrote.

PV Sindhu also shared a picture with Kher on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Had the fortune of spending time with one of the all time greats of Indian cinema. The laughs, the memories and quality conversation. What an honour.” Reacting to the same, Anupam called Sindhu an inspiration for all.

The feelings are completely mutual dearest @Pvsindhu1! It was amazing and a learning experience to have a long chat with you about so many topics!! You are not only a youth icon but equally inspirational for people like me. Thanks to your parents for the most delicious lunch!🙏🌺 https://t.co/qT4Q9aLWTD — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 28, 2022

PV Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medallist. In the 2016 Rio Games, she won a silver medal whereas she won a bronze in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

On the other hand, Anupam Kher was last seen in The Kashmir Files. The film that also starred Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others revived Bollywood at the box office after the coronavirus pandemic. He is currently shooting for Emergency which is produced by Kangana Ranaut. In the movie, Kher will be playing the role of late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan. Besides this, he has also been shooting for IB 71 along with Vidyut Jammwal. Anupam Kher will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai along with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta.

