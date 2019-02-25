Anupam Kher: Kangana Ranaut will be Remembered for Decades for her Hard Work in Movies

How much venom this man has against a self made actress #KanganaRanaut!! This is called ‘acting’ idiot. Actors all over the world do that. That is their job. She will be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies. While you got your fifteen minute fame by using her name. pic.twitter.com/y6vRo1eZfu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 24, 2019

Veteran actor Anupam Kher says National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut will be remembered for decades for her hard work in the Hindi film industry.Kher on Monday replied to a Twitter user, who was trolling Kangana for using a mechanical horse for a fight sequence in her latest release Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.Calling Kangana a "self-made actress," the 63-year-old commented, "How much venom this man has against a self-made actress Kangana Ranaut! This is called 'acting' idiot. Actors all over the world do that. That is their job. She will be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies. While you got your fifteen-minute fame by using her name," Kher tweeted.Based on the life of warrior queen Rani Laxmibai, Manikarnika also stars actors Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi and Danny Denzongpa.Meanwhile, Kher is currently busy with the second season of American medical drama series New Amsterdam, which inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US. The series follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin, played by actor Ryan Eggold, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.On the Bollywood front, Kher will next be seen in a thriller titled One Day, which has been directed by Ashok Nanda.