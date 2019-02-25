English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anupam Kher: Kangana Ranaut will be Remembered for Decades for her Hard Work in Movies
Anupam Kher is currently busy with the second season of the American medical drama series New Amsterdam.
Image: Facebook/Anupam Kher
Loading...
Veteran actor Anupam Kher says National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut will be remembered for decades for her hard work in the Hindi film industry.
Kher on Monday replied to a Twitter user, who was trolling Kangana for using a mechanical horse for a fight sequence in her latest release Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.
Calling Kangana a "self-made actress," the 63-year-old commented, "How much venom this man has against a self-made actress Kangana Ranaut! This is called 'acting' idiot. Actors all over the world do that. That is their job. She will be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies. While you got your fifteen-minute fame by using her name," Kher tweeted.
Based on the life of warrior queen Rani Laxmibai, Manikarnika also stars actors Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi and Danny Denzongpa.
Meanwhile, Kher is currently busy with the second season of American medical drama series New Amsterdam, which inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US. The series follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin, played by actor Ryan Eggold, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.
On the Bollywood front, Kher will next be seen in a thriller titled One Day, which has been directed by Ashok Nanda.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Kher on Monday replied to a Twitter user, who was trolling Kangana for using a mechanical horse for a fight sequence in her latest release Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.
Calling Kangana a "self-made actress," the 63-year-old commented, "How much venom this man has against a self-made actress Kangana Ranaut! This is called 'acting' idiot. Actors all over the world do that. That is their job. She will be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies. While you got your fifteen-minute fame by using her name," Kher tweeted.
How much venom this man has against a self made actress #KanganaRanaut!! This is called ‘acting’ idiot. Actors all over the world do that. That is their job. She will be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies. While you got your fifteen minute fame by using her name. pic.twitter.com/y6vRo1eZfu— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 24, 2019
Based on the life of warrior queen Rani Laxmibai, Manikarnika also stars actors Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi and Danny Denzongpa.
Meanwhile, Kher is currently busy with the second season of American medical drama series New Amsterdam, which inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US. The series follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin, played by actor Ryan Eggold, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.
On the Bollywood front, Kher will next be seen in a thriller titled One Day, which has been directed by Ashok Nanda.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rami Malek to Bradley Cooper: Here Are the Hits and Misses of Oscars 2019
- Oscars 2019: Rami Malek Wins Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody
- Oscars 2019 Red Carpet: Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Regina King Make Heads Turn in Incredible Outfits
- PM Theresa May Filmed Playing Pool, Twitter Cues Up to Take Shots at Her Over Brexit
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Can Be Called 'Altroz', Name to be Revealed Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results