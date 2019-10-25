Anupam Kher Meets Friend and 'The Ultimate Godfather Of Actors' Robert De Niro
Anupam Kher, who is currently in New York to work on the NBC show New Amsterdam, recently documented meeting the Oscar-winning Godfather 2 actor Robert De Niro on his Instagram.
Anupam Kher recently met actor Robert De Niro at a fundraising event in New York by the NGO Safe Water Network. The Accidental Prime Minister actor took to Instagram to share the moment with his fans. Kher also called De Niro his friend and 'the ultimate Godfather of actors' referring to his Oscar-winning role as Don Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather: Part II.
"It is always such a pleasure to meet my friend and the ultimate #Godfather of actors Robert De Niro. Recently watched him in The Irishman and Joker. The icon continues to rule the movie world for almost 47 years. Jai Ho to him and to his passion for cinema and arts." De Niro's latest venture, Martin Scorsese's Irishman, also stars his The Godfather: Part II co-star, Al Pacino as well as his Goodfellas co-star Joe Pesci.
It is always such a pleasure to meet my friend and the ultimate #Godfather of actors #RobertDeNiro. Recently watched him in @theirishmanfilm and @jokermovie. The icon continues to rule the movie world for almost 47 years. Jai Ho to him and to his passion for cinema & arts.🙏😍 @safewaternetwork #FundRaiser
This is not the first time Kher met De Niro. The actor was invited to the screening of The Irishman at the New York Film Festival. Taking to Instagram to share pictures with the directors and actor, Kher wrote, "My life is made! If you are an actor, can anything get bigger than this? Thank you dear Robert De Niro and New York Film Festival for inviting me to the world premiere of Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. The film is an epic. Spectacular. Heartbreaking. To see my all-time favourite actors go through millions of varied emotions is a masterclass for actors all over the world. And meeting Al Pacino, Joe Pesci with my dearest friend Robert De Niro was surreal. What a start to a great film festival. Jai Ho."
My life is made!! 🙏 If you are an actor, can anything get bigger than this?Thank you dear #RobertDeNiro @netflix & @thenyff for inviting me to the #WorldPremiere of #MartinScorsese’s @theirishmanfilm. The film is an EPIC. SPECTACULAR. Heartbreaking. To see my all time favourite actors go through millions of varied emotions is a masterclass for actors all over the world. And Meeting #AlPacino, #JoePesci with my dearest friend #BobDeNiro was surreal. Thank you #RayRamano for your love and warmth. What a start to a great film festival. Jai Ho.😍🙏
Kher will be next seen in Anthony Maras' Hotel Mumbai based on the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Also starring Dev Patel, the film will release on November 29, 2019.
