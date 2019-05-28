English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anupam Kher Meets Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai Airport, Shares Photos
Anupam Kher recently bumped into Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai Airport. See their photos here.
Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai Airport. (Image: Instagram/Anupam Kher)
Loading...
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who recently met Kangana Ranaut at the Mumbai airport, says she is her favourite.
Kher took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few photos of their chance meeting. "Always a pleasure to meet the one and only and my favourite Kangana," he captioned them.
Dressed in a white summer dress and white-framed sunglasses, Ranaut looked comfortable. Kher, meanwhile, was dressed in a white shirt and blue denims.
Kher has often praised Ranaut on social media. When she claimed that no one from the industry spoke about her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, he was among the few people to laud her.
He had tweeted, "Kangana Ranaut is a rockstar. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of women empowerment."
On the work front, Kher is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film One Day: Justice Delivered. Meanwhile, Ranaut will be next seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Kher took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few photos of their chance meeting. "Always a pleasure to meet the one and only and my favourite Kangana," he captioned them.
Dressed in a white summer dress and white-framed sunglasses, Ranaut looked comfortable. Kher, meanwhile, was dressed in a white shirt and blue denims.
Kher has often praised Ranaut on social media. When she claimed that no one from the industry spoke about her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, he was among the few people to laud her.
He had tweeted, "Kangana Ranaut is a rockstar. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of women empowerment."
On the work front, Kher is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film One Day: Justice Delivered. Meanwhile, Ranaut will be next seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Would Have Been in Avengers Endgame But It's a Long Story
- Riteish Deshmukh Points Out Security Loophole at Hyderabad Airport, Says 'It's a Tragedy Waiting to Happen'
- #JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
- PUBG Mobile: 5 Unorthodox Accessories and Collectibles for Every PUBG Fan
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results