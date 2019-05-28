Anupam Kher Meets Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai Airport, Shares Photos

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who recently met Kangana Ranaut at the Mumbai airport, says she is her favourite.Kher took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few photos of their chance meeting. "Always a pleasure to meet the one and only and my favourite Kangana," he captioned them.Dressed in a white summer dress and white-framed sunglasses, Ranaut looked comfortable. Kher, meanwhile, was dressed in a white shirt and blue denims.Kher has often praised Ranaut on social media. When she claimed that no one from the industry spoke about her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, he was among the few people to laud her.He had tweeted, "Kangana Ranaut is a rockstar. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of women empowerment."On the work front, Kher is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film One Day: Justice Delivered. Meanwhile, Ranaut will be next seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga.