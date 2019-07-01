Take the pledge to vote

Anupam Kher Meets Narendra Modi, Says PM's Vision for India is Reassuring

After meeting the Prime Minister, Anupam Kher said that the PM's inspirational words are a great source of energy for him.

July 1, 2019
Anupam Kher, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film One Day: Justice Delivered, took a day out of his schedule to meet PM Narendra Modi. After the meeting, the actor said that PM's inspirational words are a great source of energy for him.

On Monday, he took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his meet. "Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, it was an honour and a privilege to meet you," Anupam posted. "Your vision for India is greatly reassuring and heartwarming. Your inspirational words will always be a great source of energy for me. May you continue to take our country to greater heights," he added.

In the photographs, Anupam can be seen engrossed in a conversation with Modi. For the meeting, the actor opted for an all black ensemble, while Modi was seen in his usual kurta-pyjama.

Kher has been a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is known for being pro-BJP. During the 2019 General Election, he often shared videos of his mother Dulari under #DulariRocks, in which she gives her opinion about the party and the PM.

Written by Alaukik Rahi and directed by Ashok Nanda, One Day: Justice Delivered will hit theaters on July 5.

Also, Kher is coming up with his book titled Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly. The book will be releasing on August 5.

Follow @News18Movies for more

