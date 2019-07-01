Anupam Kher Meets Narendra Modi, Says PM's Vision for India is Reassuring
After meeting the Prime Minister, Anupam Kher said that the PM's inspirational words are a great source of energy for him.
Anupam Kher, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film One Day: Justice Delivered, took a day out of his schedule to meet PM Narendra Modi. After the meeting, the actor said that PM's inspirational words are a great source of energy for him.
On Monday, he took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his meet. "Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, it was an honour and a privilege to meet you," Anupam posted. "Your vision for India is greatly reassuring and heartwarming. Your inspirational words will always be a great source of energy for me. May you continue to take our country to greater heights," he added.
In the photographs, Anupam can be seen engrossed in a conversation with Modi. For the meeting, the actor opted for an all black ensemble, while Modi was seen in his usual kurta-pyjama.
Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. It was an honour & a privilege to meet you. Your vision for India is greatly reassuring & heartwarming. Your inspirational words will always be a great source of energy for me. May you continue to take our country to greater heights. 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FsBiqKXt8G— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 1, 2019
Kher has been a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is known for being pro-BJP. During the 2019 General Election, he often shared videos of his mother Dulari under #DulariRocks, in which she gives her opinion about the party and the PM.
Written by Alaukik Rahi and directed by Ashok Nanda, One Day: Justice Delivered will hit theaters on July 5.
Also, Kher is coming up with his book titled Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly. The book will be releasing on August 5.
