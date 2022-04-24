Anupam Kher Meets PM Narendra Modi, Praises Him for His Work, the Latter Responds

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took to his official social media handles to share the news with his fans and followers. The veteran actor also gifted the PM a ‘rudraksha mala’ made by his mother Dulari Kher. Kher shared two pictures with Modi, in one of which both of them are posing for the camera and in the other, the actor is gifting the politician the prayers beads.

Sharing it on Twitter, he wrote in Hindi, “Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi Mr. It was a great pleasure to meet you today. The hard work you are doing day and night for the countrymen is inspiring! We will always remember the reverence with which you accepted the Rudraksh garland sent by my mother to protect you. Jai Ho. Jai Hind! 🙏🇮🇳🙏”

The PM also shared the post and replied to Kher by writing, “Thank you very much @AnupamPKher sir. It is only the blessings of the respected Mataji and the countrymen, which keeps motivating me continuously for the service of Mother Bharati.”

Take a look:

Prior to this, the actor and his team were appreciated by the Prime Minister for their film The Kashmir Files.

The film revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency in the 90s. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher is gearing up to play the role of a father-in-law in the ABC comedy pilot The Son In Law, following the great success of The Kashmir Files.

