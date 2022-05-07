Anupam Kher Meets 'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli, Posts Pics on Instagram; Fans Say 'What A Moment'

The two legendary faces in the cinema industry, actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker SS Rajamauli recently met each other at Goafest 2022. The two seemingly spent a great time together as Anupam Kher shared a post on his Instagram handle describing the conversations they both had.

In the first picture of the post, the two can be seen standing next to each other while posing for the camera. Anupam is acing his looks with a grey suit, black shirt, and matching glasses, whereas Rajamouli was dressed in simple jeans and shirt. The rest of the photos show how much they loved each other’s company, as they can be seen laughing, shaking hands, and embracing each other.

“What an awesome man! And what an amazing conversation it was with one and only, the maverick SS Rajamouli at goa fest live. Wonderful to talk to him about joint families, childhood stories, our epics and of course about life in cinema,” Anupam wrote while sharing the pictures.

Soon after the post was shared, users started to pour love in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “My two favorite people in one frame,” while another called them “legends”. A third highlighted the veteran actor’s fitness: “You are looking super fit Anupam.” One more person who wished to see the two collaborate on a project wrote, “It would be (lovely) to see (Anupam Kher) act in his movie .. what a collaboration it will be ..great combo of actor and director.”

The year 2022 took off very well for both Anupam Kher and SS Rajamouli as their respective films got blockbuster status at the box office. While Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files was a surprise money minter, RRR exceeded expectations and became one of the few Indian films to gross Rs 1000 crore globally.

Speaking of Rajamouli’s upcoming projects, the director revealed last month that he has two scripts ready for Mahesh Babu.

While Anupam Kher will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. Other cast members of the film include Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.