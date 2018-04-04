Anupam Kher Nominated for BAFTA for The Boy With The Topknot; Anil Kapoor Congratulates Him

Congratulations !sir Anupam Kherji .. your friend from Juhu India is very proud of you .. https://t.co/cpBm5BqHKf — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 4, 2018

In a news that will make the Indian cine-buffs proud, thespian Anupam Kher has received nomination for the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards in 2018 for his work in a BBC project. The actor has been nominated for his performance in the adaptation of Satnam Sanghera's memoir The Boy with the Topknot.Kher, who has featured in over 500 films, has made India proud both nationally and internationally. The likes of Brian F. O'Byrne (Little Boy Blue), Jimmi Simpson- USS Callister (Black Mirror) and Adrian Dunbar (Line Of Duty) have been nominated alongside the actor in the Best Supporting Actor category.Anupam took to Twitter to thank BAFTA for the nomination. He wrote, "Thank you Bafta for the nomination. I feel honoured and humbled."His friend and colleague Anil Kapoor was among the first one to congratulate him. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations !sir Anupam Kherji .. your friend from Juhu India is very proud of you .."To this, Anupam replied, "Mere Pyare Juhu ke dost. Thank you so much. Love."The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for the annual Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards on Wednesday, read a statement on bafta.org. The ceremony, which will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 13, will honour the best television programmes broadcast in the UK in the year gone by.