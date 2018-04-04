English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anupam Kher Nominated for BAFTA for The Boy With The Topknot; Anil Kapoor Congratulates Him
The likes of Brian F. O'Byrne (Little Boy Blue), Jimmi Simpson- USS Callister (Black Mirror) and Adrian Dunbar (Line Of Duty) have been nominated alongside the actor in the Best Supporting Actor category.
(Image: AP)
In a news that will make the Indian cine-buffs proud, thespian Anupam Kher has received nomination for the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards in 2018 for his work in a BBC project. The actor has been nominated for his performance in the adaptation of Satnam Sanghera's memoir The Boy with the Topknot.
Kher, who has featured in over 500 films, has made India proud both nationally and internationally. The likes of Brian F. O'Byrne (Little Boy Blue), Jimmi Simpson- USS Callister (Black Mirror) and Adrian Dunbar (Line Of Duty) have been nominated alongside the actor in the Best Supporting Actor category.
Anupam took to Twitter to thank BAFTA for the nomination. He wrote, "Thank you Bafta for the nomination. I feel honoured and humbled."
His friend and colleague Anil Kapoor was among the first one to congratulate him. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations !sir Anupam Kherji .. your friend from Juhu India is very proud of you .."
To this, Anupam replied, "Mere Pyare Juhu ke dost. Thank you so much. Love."
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for the annual Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards on Wednesday, read a statement on bafta.org. The ceremony, which will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 13, will honour the best television programmes broadcast in the UK in the year gone by.
Also Watch
Kher, who has featured in over 500 films, has made India proud both nationally and internationally. The likes of Brian F. O'Byrne (Little Boy Blue), Jimmi Simpson- USS Callister (Black Mirror) and Adrian Dunbar (Line Of Duty) have been nominated alongside the actor in the Best Supporting Actor category.
Anupam took to Twitter to thank BAFTA for the nomination. He wrote, "Thank you Bafta for the nomination. I feel honoured and humbled."
Thank you @BAFTA for the nomination. I feel honoured and humbled. 🙏🙏 #TheBoyWithTheTopKnot https://t.co/MMynVL7YoB— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 4, 2018
His friend and colleague Anil Kapoor was among the first one to congratulate him. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations !sir Anupam Kherji .. your friend from Juhu India is very proud of you .."
Congratulations !sir Anupam Kherji .. your friend from Juhu India is very proud of you .. https://t.co/cpBm5BqHKf— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 4, 2018
To this, Anupam replied, "Mere Pyare Juhu ke dost. Thank you so much. Love."
Mere Pyare Juhu ke dost. Thank you so much. Love.👍🙏😍 https://t.co/P5QqQQxFam— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 4, 2018
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for the annual Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards on Wednesday, read a statement on bafta.org. The ceremony, which will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 13, will honour the best television programmes broadcast in the UK in the year gone by.
Also Watch
-
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- KRK Claims He Has Stage III Stomach Cancer; Expresses His Last Wish To Work With Big B
- Urvashi Dholakia Posts Throwback 'Komolika' Video; Ekta Kapoor Accidentally Confirms Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot
- Jeep Compass 4x4 Available with Attractive Offer in India, Save upto Rs 1.47 Lakh
- Lipstick Trends That Will Dominate Spring/Summer 2018
- BCCI Expects Rights for India Matches to Beat IPL at Rs 55-60 Crore Per Game