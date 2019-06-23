Take the pledge to vote

Anupam Kher 'Not Playing Any Role' in Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 Remake

There were multiple reports that claimed Anupam Kher would be playing the role of Kader Khan in the remake of the film.

IANS

Updated:June 23, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
Anupam Kher 'Not Playing Any Role' in Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 Remake
Image: Facebook/Anupam Kher
National Award winning actor Anupam Kher says he is not part of the remake of the super hit film Coolie No 1, and put the speculation to rest. There were multiple reports that claimed Kher would be playing the role of Kader Khan in the remake of the film.

Kher told IANS: "No, I am not playing any role in the remake of Coolie No 1. There is no truth in the report."

After wooing the audience with the hit Jodi of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in Coolie No 1, director David Dhawan is all set to remake his '90s blockbuster. While his son, Varun Dhawan will be playing the male lead, Bollywood's newest diva Sara Ali Khan will be playing the female lead.

This is not the first time Varun is attempting to play the lead role in a '90s remake. Earlier, he has starred in Judwaa 2, the remake of the '90s hit Judwaa, starring Salman Khan. The remake and its songs were appreciated by the audience, and so expectations from the Coolie No 1 remake will be high too.

Announcing the release date of the remake, Varun wrote on Instagram in May, "Aaj ka Din , Agle Saal Aega Coolie No.1 - Hoga Kamaal !!! Coolie No.1 releases on May 1, 2020." (sic)

