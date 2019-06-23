Anupam Kher 'Not Playing Any Role' in Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 Remake
There were multiple reports that claimed Anupam Kher would be playing the role of Kader Khan in the remake of the film.
Image: Facebook/Anupam Kher
National Award winning actor Anupam Kher says he is not part of the remake of the super hit film Coolie No 1, and put the speculation to rest. There were multiple reports that claimed Kher would be playing the role of Kader Khan in the remake of the film.
Kher told IANS: "No, I am not playing any role in the remake of Coolie No 1. There is no truth in the report."
After wooing the audience with the hit Jodi of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in Coolie No 1, director David Dhawan is all set to remake his '90s blockbuster. While his son, Varun Dhawan will be playing the male lead, Bollywood's newest diva Sara Ali Khan will be playing the female lead.
This is not the first time Varun is attempting to play the lead role in a '90s remake. Earlier, he has starred in Judwaa 2, the remake of the '90s hit Judwaa, starring Salman Khan. The remake and its songs were appreciated by the audience, and so expectations from the Coolie No 1 remake will be high too.
Announcing the release date of the remake, Varun wrote on Instagram in May, "Aaj ka Din , Agle Saal Aega Coolie No.1 - Hoga Kamaal !!! Coolie No.1 releases on May 1, 2020." (sic)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Angry Seagulls Don't Let Elderly UK Couple Leave Their Own Home for Six Days
- Airport Security Stops Deepika Padukone and Asks for ID, Actress' Response Breaking Internet
- BMW 7-Series Gifted by Salman Khan to Sister Arpita up for Sale at Rs 75 Lakh
- 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review: Small Changes, Big Difference
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s