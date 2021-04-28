Anupam Kher on Kirron Kher's Health: Medicines of Multiple Myeloma Have Side Effects

Anupam Kher recently conducted an Instagram live and interacted with his fans. He also gave an update on his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher’s health.

Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer, and is undergoing treatment in Mumbai since last year. Sharing an update on her health, Anupam said, “Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine."

Multiple myeloma is an uncommon type of blood cancer in which abnormal plasma cells build up in the bone marrow and form tumours in many bones of the body.

Talking about multiple myeloma that ails Kirron, a medical expert shared with IANS, “It is now a highly controllable disease as we know that in the past decade many new medications have prolonged the survival for more than 10 years. So, at whatever age we get myeloma, we can get a bone marrow transplant done, which may help patients live longer in comparison to chemotherapeutic agents."

Meanwhile, Anupam has also left his NBC show, New Amsterdam. Anupam played a character called Dr Kapoor on the show. He confirmed his departure from the show in an Instagram post.

Anupam and Kirron Kher have been married for over 35 years.

