English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anupam Kher on New Amsterdam: It’s Fantastic to Represent India in a Show on Love, Diversity
Anupam Kher on Sunday treated his fans and followers to a Q&A session on Twitter, during which a user asked him about the most rewarding part of playing Doctor Kapoor in New Amsterdam.
Image: Facebook/ Anupam Kher
Loading...
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is gearing up for the second season of New Amsterdam, says being a part of the medical drama broadens his horizons.
Anupam on Sunday treated his fans and followers to a Q&A session on Twitter, where a user asked him about the most rewarding part of playing Doctor Kapoor in the show.
"Being part of New Amsterdam broadens my horizons. Both as an actor and as a person. It is also fantastic to represent my country in a show which deals with love, compassion and diversity," Anupam tweeted.
Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US, the series follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin played by actor Ryan Eggold, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.
Another fan asked as to when he and his actress-politician wife, Kiron Kher, will be seen working on screen together with him. "Keep calm," he replied.
Asked if he believes in luck, Anupam said he first believes in hard work.
Anupam, who was born in Shimla, is a Kashmiri Pandit. A user questioned him as to who will make a movie on Kashmiri Hindus—if he can't? He replied: "Sometimes raising a voice is more important than making a film."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Anupam on Sunday treated his fans and followers to a Q&A session on Twitter, where a user asked him about the most rewarding part of playing Doctor Kapoor in the show.
"Being part of New Amsterdam broadens my horizons. Both as an actor and as a person. It is also fantastic to represent my country in a show which deals with love, compassion and diversity," Anupam tweeted.
Thank you. 🙏. Being part of @NBCNewAmsterdam broadens my horizons. Both as an actor and as a person. It is also fantastic to represent my country in a show which deals with love, compassion and diversity.:)🇮🇳 https://t.co/MBDF2FR5nD— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 17, 2019
Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US, the series follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin played by actor Ryan Eggold, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.
Another fan asked as to when he and his actress-politician wife, Kiron Kher, will be seen working on screen together with him. "Keep calm," he replied.
Asked if he believes in luck, Anupam said he first believes in hard work.
I first believe in hard work.:) https://t.co/hAhbJrECAt— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 17, 2019
Anupam, who was born in Shimla, is a Kashmiri Pandit. A user questioned him as to who will make a movie on Kashmiri Hindus—if he can't? He replied: "Sometimes raising a voice is more important than making a film."
Sometimes raising a voice is more important than making a film. https://t.co/LV7JdxOqg0— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 17, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Most Revealing Gown From Designer Thierry Mugler's 98' Collection
- Ayushmann Khurrana Pens a Heartfelt Poem for CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Terror Attack
- Why So Serious? Artist Makes Eminem Finally 'Smile' and the Results are Truly Horrifying
- HP Spectre x360 13 Review: When A Good Windows Convertible Evolves Into a True Great
- 'Go Finish Household Chores': What is it Like to be Female PUBG Player in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results