Anupam Kher on Resuming Shooting, Says It Is Nice to Be Back

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has resumed work, going by his latest social media post. Anupam took to Instagram Stories, where he shared two behind-the-scenes videos of getting his make-up done. In one clip, he is even heard saying: "Nice to be back." Captioning the video, he wrote: "#WeAreBack".

Anupam did not reveal what he was shooting for in the posts he had shared. In another recent video shared by the actor on his social media handle, he talks about how he is missing the shooting of the NBC medical drama, New Amsterdam.

On August 4, Anupam had opened up on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He felt, after so many ups and downs, and conspiracy theories, the case should reach a logical conclusion because his family and fans deserve to know the truth.

On July 12, Anupam had shared that his family members tested positive for coronavirus. He shared his mother's health updates on his social media handles, who along with Kher's other family members-his brother, Raju, sister-in-law, Reema and niece Vrinda had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, the actor revealed that his nephew and he had tested negative for the virus.