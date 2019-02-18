English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anupam Kher on Sidhu: Sometimes When You Talk Too Much, It Can Lead To You Talking Rubbish
Anupam Kher was asked to comment on Navjot Singh Sidhu's Pulwama remarks during a Q&A session on Twitter.
Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram
Loading...
Navjot Singh Sidhu can boast of having many admirers when it comes to wordplay. But his recent comments related to the Pulwama terror attack have landed him in hot water. The former-cricketer turned politician has received much criticism for what he said in the aftermath of the terrorist incident.
The latest to join the long list of detractors is actor Anupam Kher, who took a jibe at Sidhu. At a Q&A session on Twitter, the actor was asked about Sidhu and his statement about the Pulwama attack. Kher replied, “Sometimes when you talk too much, it can lead to you talking rubbish.:)”
Kher’s reply is in reference to Sidhu’s statement in which he said, “nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists and that the dialogue with Islamabad should continue."
The soft line that Sidhu took on the matter did not go down well with many. In fact, there are also reports that he has been sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show, following Sony TV’s decision to separate itself from Sidhu, who is at the centre of this developing controversy.
Archana Puran Singh, who is believed to have replaced Sidhu as the special guest on the show, has however said that she has shot for two episodes because Sidhu had some other work on his plate.
Kher, who has always been quite vocal on Twitter lately, also lent support to Kangana Rananut for standing up against nepotism in Bollywood.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The latest to join the long list of detractors is actor Anupam Kher, who took a jibe at Sidhu. At a Q&A session on Twitter, the actor was asked about Sidhu and his statement about the Pulwama attack. Kher replied, “Sometimes when you talk too much, it can lead to you talking rubbish.:)”
Sometimes when you talk too much, it can lead to you talking rubbish.:) https://t.co/iek0e4rKqW— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 17, 2019
Kher’s reply is in reference to Sidhu’s statement in which he said, “nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists and that the dialogue with Islamabad should continue."
The soft line that Sidhu took on the matter did not go down well with many. In fact, there are also reports that he has been sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show, following Sony TV’s decision to separate itself from Sidhu, who is at the centre of this developing controversy.
Archana Puran Singh, who is believed to have replaced Sidhu as the special guest on the show, has however said that she has shot for two episodes because Sidhu had some other work on his plate.
Kher, who has always been quite vocal on Twitter lately, also lent support to Kangana Rananut for standing up against nepotism in Bollywood.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Most Revealing Gown From Designer Thierry Mugler's 98' Collection
- Perks for Oscars 2019 Nominees: Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger
- Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Reveals She Wants to Date This Celebrity
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Dishtv, Sun Direct and Tata Sky Try to Reduce NCF Burden on Subscribers
- All is not Well Between Alia Bhatt and Beau Ranbir Kapoor? The Actress Answers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results