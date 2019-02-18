LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Anupam Kher on Sidhu: Sometimes When You Talk Too Much, It Can Lead To You Talking Rubbish

Anupam Kher was asked to comment on Navjot Singh Sidhu's Pulwama remarks during a Q&A session on Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:February 18, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu can boast of having many admirers when it comes to wordplay. But his recent comments related to the Pulwama terror attack have landed him in hot water. The former-cricketer turned politician has received much criticism for what he said in the aftermath of the terrorist incident.

The latest to join the long list of detractors is actor Anupam Kher, who took a jibe at Sidhu. At a Q&A session on Twitter, the actor was asked about Sidhu and his statement about the Pulwama attack. Kher replied, “Sometimes when you talk too much, it can lead to you talking rubbish.:)”




Kher’s reply is in reference to Sidhu’s statement in which he said, “nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists and that the dialogue with Islamabad should continue."

The soft line that Sidhu took on the matter did not go down well with many. In fact, there are also reports that he has been sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show, following Sony TV’s decision to separate itself from Sidhu, who is at the centre of this developing controversy.

Archana Puran Singh, who is believed to have replaced Sidhu as the special guest on the show, has however said that she has shot for two episodes because Sidhu had some other work on his plate.

Kher, who has always been quite vocal on Twitter lately, also lent support to Kangana Rananut for standing up against nepotism in Bollywood.

