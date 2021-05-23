Anupam Kher on Wife Kirron Kher's Battle with Multiple Myeloma: Health is Improving

Anupam Kher has shared another health update on his wife Kirron Kher. The actress-turned-politician has been battling multiple myeloma- a type of blood cancer- since last year and had gone chemotherapy sessions in a Mumbai hospital.

Anupam said about Kirron’s health in a recent interview (via), “Kirron’s health is improving. It’s a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID-19 situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves.”

Anupam also said that some days are positive but there are days when chemotherapy impacts her. “She can’t go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health. She is holding up fine. There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways. We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too,” he said.

Even earlier, Anupam had said in a video on social media that Kirron’s health was improving but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects.

Multiple myeloma is an uncommon type of blood cancer in which abnormal plasma cells build up in the bone marrow and form tumours in many bones of the body.

