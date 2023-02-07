Anupam Kher Opens Up About the Failure of Boycott Trends Against Pathaan, Says 'Jab Picture Aachi hai...'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been dominating the box office like no other film. The movie has received a resoundingly positive reception from fans as well as celebrities. Pathaan's success rekindled hope among moviegoers, and even Anupam Kher expressed his thoughts on the phenomenal response to Siddharth Anand's directorial. During an interview with DNA, Anupam Kher opened up on how the hashtag ‘BoycottBollywood’ trend did not harm the film.

Anupam revealed, “Aap trend dekh ke thodi picture dekhne jaoge. Koi bhi nahi jaata trend padh ke. Agar aapko trailer aacha laga toh aap jayege film dekhne. Jab picture aachi hai toh duniya ki koi takat nahi rok sakti. Log toh vengeance se jaate hai ki 'mujhe toh dekhni hai film. (No one is influenced to watch a film by following a trend. You want to see the film if you liked the trailer. No one can sabotage a well-made film. People will even go to see the film with a sense of vengeance against the hate trend.)”

The actor further added, “The audience never boycotted cinema. We had gone through the pandemic, there were lockdowns, and people were asked to sit in their houses. This has happened after 100 years or something." He said that the audiences found an alternative form of entertainment during this time. The OTT platforms gained popularity and began to stream movies easily.

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, and it stars some of Bollywood's biggest names, including Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Apart from them, Salman Khan also makes a cameo appearance in the film. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Prakash Belawadi, Nikhat Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Ekta Kaul and others in supporting roles.

The film has registered a spot in the Rs 400 crore club in just 12 days. Pathaan is the fastest film to reach the milestone, beating SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 which took 15 days, and KGF 2 which took 23 days. Siddharth Anand's directorial was released on January 25.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will next be seen in the upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa alongside Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri, and Sharib Hashmi. Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film is all set to release in the theatres on February 10, 2023.

