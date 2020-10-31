Anupam Kher Pens Emotional Note to Son Sikandar on Birthday, Says 'Proud to Be Your Dad'

Actor Sikandar Kher turns 38 today. The actor shares a very special bond with his father actor Anupam Kher. On the occasion of his son’s birthday, Anupam penned a very special note to his "bestest" son.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam, who is currently in New York for his shoot, sent his blessings and love to Sikandar all the way from America. In his message, he says that he misses hanging out with the young actor. He posted the message along with a very loving candid picture where Sikandar has his arm around Anupam as the two share a laugh together. "Happy birthday my dearest @sikandarkher !! May God give all the happiness, good health and great success to you. You are the bestest. I am sending all my love and blessings to you from NY. I miss us hanging out together. Have a happy day. Proud to be your Dad & #KherSaab. #Love #Blessings #BirthdayBoy."

Even though Sikandar is not Anupam’s biological son, Anupam has been a father figure throughout his life. He was born to actress Kirron Kher and her first husband, Gautam Berry. The two divorced and Kirron married Anupam when Sikandar was just three years old.

During an old interview, Sikandar had mentioned how both his fathers hold a place of equal importance in his life. “To me, Gautam Papa and Anupam Papa are equally important. I don't want to call one my biological dad and the other my adopted dad. That does injustice to both,” he had said.